Jack Buffington: China Changing Nature of Dollar-based Globalization & Supply Chain
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
394 followers
31 views • 7 months ago

Jack Buffington discusses how China is trying to change the nature of globalization and the global supply chain which is based on the dollar. Africa is an important battleground and as Mexico develops, Central and South American countries will come to play the role that Mexico used to. He comments on BRICS, blockchain, debt diplomacy, how resilient the economy and supply chain has been thus far, demographics, and more!


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using this link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Jack Buffington at Transportation & Supply Chain Institute https://transportation.du.edu

First Key Consulting https://firstkey.com/about/leadership/dr-jack-buffington

Jack Buffington Books https://www.amazon.com/stores/Jack-Buffington/author/B001IXMJUW


About Jack Buffington

Jack Buffington is the director of supply chain and sustainability at First Key Consulting and professor and academic director of the supply chain management program at the University of Denver. He is the author of several previously published books, including The Recycling Myth and Peak Plastic.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
blockchainmexicochinaafricadollardemographicsbricssupply chain
