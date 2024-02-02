Take Back Our Border Convoy Approaches Texas Border - Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Top Stories:
* Florida Sends National Guard Reinforcements To Texas Border
* Take Back Our Borders Convoy Update
* Trudeau's Medically Assisted Death Plan Expansion Delayed
* Ukraine Struggles Back With New Attacks Against Russia ( Analysis with Journalist Kevin Michelizzi )
* Texas Border Crisis Analysis with Terrorism Expert Joseph M. Lenard
