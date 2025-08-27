BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE PROPHET JEREMIAH Part 7: Idolatry is Addictive
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
10 views • 3 weeks ago

Most Christians simply view the Old Testament as ancient history that has no bearing on the world today. Yet sin is still the same; the only difference is the level of technology 2,500 years later. The twelve tribes of Israel were chosen by God to be a holy nation, set apart and free from idolatry.

God loved the Israelites but He was not sentimental about their rebellion and how they reveled in sin. God is not mocked, and as a result, His love turned to wrath and He judged them harshly. It was because of love that God the Father sent Jesus to die on the cross 2,000 years ago and pay for our sins.

God won't treat believers in Christ any different than He did with the Israelites of the past. Repentance is the only way to stop God's judgments. The idols at the time of Jeremiah were made from rocks and carved wood. Idol worship today however takes place around alcohol establishments, whorehouses, internet pornography, gambling casinos, etc.

Evil spirits blind people spiritually and humanity is perishing as a result. It is crucial to preach repentance and rescue those around you from an eternity in the Lake of Fire.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2018/RLJ-1657.pdf

RLJ-1657 -- JUNE 24, 2018

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


sinchristianstechnologyrebellionwrathjudgmentidolatryold testamentancient historyisraelitesgods loveholy nationtwelve tribes of israelchosen by god
