Documenting the Enablers of Hamas War Crimes-UN agencies, NGO’s, and Governments

Posted 31January2024 emetonline:

International attention has not been placed on UNRWA, because of the complicity and activities of many UNRWA employees during the October 7th massacre. However, UNRWA is just one of many so-called “humanitarian organizations” and UN agencies who have aided and abetted Hamas, diverting funding to its terrorist activities, providing indoctrination and misinformation to media outlets throughout the world and to their own schoolchildren to learn to despise Jews.



Professor Gerald Steinberg, Director of the Program on Conflict Management at Bar-Ilan, and Director of NGO Monitor will provide an in-depth analysis.



About the Speaker: Professor Steinberg completed his bachelor’s degree in physics and Near Eastern Studies at the University of California at Berkeley, his master’s degree at the University of California, San Diego, and his Ph.D. at Cornell University. In government in 1981. He founded NGO Monitor in 2001.

