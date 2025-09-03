Global Depopulation and Government Capture

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Human terraforming" is the deliberate replacement of native populations. Why are Western governments captured and enabling this? Places like Luxembourg are already over 50% foreign-born, erasing national sovereignty to create a global feudal system. This is a centuries-old strategy. Are you paying attention?
#HumanTerraforming #DemographicWarfare #Globalism #Sovereignty
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport