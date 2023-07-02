BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JFK & PAUL HELLLYER -- HAPPY 4TH OF JULY & CANADA DAY MESSAGES!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
32 views • 07/02/2023

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show this Saturday, July 1st, 2023, I give messages from former Canadian Defence Minister Paul Hellyer and President John F. Kennedy. This will be followed by healing messages on the Ascension by a fantastic healer named Suzy Smith from Florida, with an incredibly interesting interview on time travel with Alfred Webre from Vancouver Canada. I hope you can all listen to this amazing and fantastic radio show! If we all work together, I hope we can and will create a much better and happier planet! With lots of love and light, for a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

freedom4th of julyjfkpaul hellyercanada dayasensiontime travel alfred webre
