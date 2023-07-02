JFK & PAUL HELLLYER -- HAPPY 4TH OF JULY & CANADA DAY MESSAGES!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show this Saturday, July 1st, 2023, I give messages from former Canadian Defence Minister Paul Hellyer and President John F. Kennedy. This will be followed by healing messages on the Ascension by a fantastic healer named Suzy Smith from Florida, with an incredibly interesting interview on time travel with Alfred Webre from Vancouver Canada. I hope you can all listen to this amazing and fantastic radio show! If we all work together, I hope we can and will create a much better and happier planet! With lots of love and light, for a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com