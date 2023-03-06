Changing Your Ham Radio Call Sign Using The FCC Vanity Call Sign Process

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I will be covering how to change your Ham Radio call sign. I will go over what options the FCC allows you to use based on both the license classification & region you are living in. Also, I will take you step by step through the FCC License Manager Website as you apply for a new call sign. I make it simple to understand for all those who have never done this before.