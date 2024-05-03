CIA Press Secretary Gives Statement to O'Keefe About Program Manager Caught On Tape

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
O'Keefe Media Group
May 1, 2024
ON THE PHONE WITH THE CIA PRESS SECRETARY:
Spokesperson at CIA gives me a statement saying that the Program Manager at the Chinese Mission Center caught on tape talking about the higher-ups withholding information from the President, is no longer working at the CIA.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDcjzUbJDk4