I am innocent but I have to fight the made up charges against me. Here in Colombia you only get one side of the story - their side There is no due process, etc Part B.
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
46 views • 12 months ago

I need to raise some ooney for my defense. I anybody has any ideas on how to do that please let me know - Go Fund Me will not work.  I already tried.  So this Rat Bastard ran to the police and told them I was a major drug trafficker and that I had 70 plants. We had 4 plants at the time of the raid. And everything else he told the police were lies.  Based on these lies they made up a search warrent and raided our house.  We did have some cannabis there but we were not selling it and used it on our tours and gave it to our friends.  So it was for personal consumtion. My attorney says he can beat that charge . 

Keywords
cannabischargesmedellin
