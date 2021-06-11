© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Jun 11, 2021] Flat Earth David Weiss and The MFn’ ALF | Bobby Pickles’ Podcast™️ Ep 189 [Bobby Pickles]
53 views • 9 months ago
Intro Poetry:
What’s up all you ballers!
Scientists and Scholars!
Let’s kiss the boots of these dudes wearing lab coats with white collars
What they say is true
We don’t live in a flat plane
Regardless of what the Motherfucking Alf says
He’s less than stable, completely insane
And so is tonight’s guest
Allow me to introduce David Weiss
This guy says we live in the Antarctic basin surrounded by ice
There’s a filament dome up above
The gov lies to us royally
electromagnetism exists, Gravity doesn’t, it’s buoyancy
Isn’t it a joy to finally see the truth?
They invented a cam that can zoom for miles
There’s your proof
Satellites are balloons
So let’s eat shrooms and hit a bar
Theres a hole in the Georgia guide-stones that’s perfectly in-line w/ The North Star
The powers that be, want you to believe
We evolved from pond scum and microbes
But Dave’ll gift you two Bitcoins if you can drum up enough evidence to prove the globe
My guest on tonight’s live stream is Flat Earth David Weiss — a Connecticut Yankee who’s tied of having his chain yanked by the cabal of scum who run this earth. He’s made it his mission to do every single person’s podcast and red pill their audience. Let’s see how he fares with us. Welcome to episode 189 of Bobby Pickles’ Podcast!
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
