[Jun 11, 2021] Flat Earth David Weiss and The MFn’ ALF | Bobby Pickles’ Podcast™️ Ep 189 [Bobby Pickles]

Intro Poetry:What’s up all you ballers!Scientists and Scholars!Let’s kiss the boots of these dudes wearing lab coats with white collarsWhat they say is trueWe don’t live in a flat planeRegardless of what the Motherfucking Alf saysHe’s less than stable, completely insaneAnd so is tonight’s guestAllow me to introduce David WeissThis guy says we live in the Antarctic basin surrounded by iceThere’s a filament dome up aboveThe gov lies to us royallyelectromagnetism exists, Gravity doesn’t, it’s buoyancyIsn’t it a joy to finally see the truth?They invented a cam that can zoom for milesThere’s your proofSatellites are balloonsSo let’s eat shrooms and hit a barTheres a hole in the Georgia guide-stones that’s perfectly in-line w/ The North StarThe powers that be, want you to believeWe evolved from pond scum and microbesBut Dave’ll gift you two Bitcoins if you can drum up enough evidence to prove the globeMy guest on tonight’s live stream is Flat Earth David Weiss — a Connecticut Yankee who’s tied of having his chain yanked by the cabal of scum who run this earth. He’s made it his mission to do every single person’s podcast and red pill their audience. Let’s see how he fares with us. Welcome to episode 189 of Bobby Pickles’ Podcast!We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRHVenmo: dtweissFaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist Instagram: @TheflatearthpodcastMEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education