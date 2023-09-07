EPOCH TV | Sanctuary Cities Flipping on Mass Illegal Immigration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
Sanctuary Cities Flipping on Mass Illegal Immigration
The mass illegal immigration policies are beginning to implode. Sanctuary cities are saying they’ve reached their limit. Lawsuits are being discussed against states that send illegal immigrants elsewhere. And pressure is mounting on the Biden administration from within the same party.
Watch the full LIVE 👉 https://ept.ms/IllegalCrisisBackfiresCR