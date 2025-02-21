BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WOW! Evo 2 + Majorana 1 - Can the Mark of the Beast (and the Beasts) be far off?
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
89 views • 6 months ago

Both of these announcements were made on 2/19/25:


Arc Institute announces Evo 2: "The largest publicly available, AI model for biology to date, capable of understanding and designing genetic code across all three domains of life."


"Hear from the Microsoft team behind the recent breakthrough in physics and quantum computing demonstrated by the new Majorana 1 chip, engineered from an entirely new material that has the potential to scale to millions of qubits on a single chip."


I go into a little more depth on these announcements as signs of what is soon to come. ARE YOU SEEING WHAT YOU'RE LOOKING AT?


Resources referenced in this video:


Evo 2: AI Model Launched for Genomic Design

https://x.com/i/trending/1892350131216724007?mx=2


Majorana 1 Explained: The Path to a Million Qubits

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wSHmygPQukQ


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/EVO2MajoranaMOB.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

aiwarningbible prophecy
