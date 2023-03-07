Tribunal update. This is what should be in the headlin news today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the news mainstream media & social media like you puke are covering up.
The president of Switzerland had been federally charged with crimes against humanity & he is only the first defendant in 4 facing war crimes for forcing a bioweapon on his own people. This is going to have a domino effect around the world and the WHO is the main target