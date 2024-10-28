Oshara on Higher beings Liberating Us from the Dark Controllers

Oshara and Brian explored the concept of ET intervention and the Three Waves of Souls, emphasizing the importance of spiritual awakening and the role of enlightened beings in guiding humanity. Oshara shared a personal UFO sighting experience and discussed the unique nature of channeling, highlighting the importance of individual psychic bridges in receiving messages.





Oshara is the Director of The Seth House in Elmira, New York at:

thesethhouse.org [email protected]





Outline





ET Agenda and Spiritual Awakening

• They discuss the concept of ETs and their role in humanity's spiritual awakening.

• Oshara mentions the importance of exposing the negative influences and bringing in positive change.

• Brian talks about the Three Waves of Souls and their role in turning the tables on global corruption.





Personal Experiences and Channeling

• Oshara shares a personal UFO sighting experience and the subsequent attempts to report it.

• Brian discusses the importance of recording such experiences for public awareness.

• Oshara talks about the unique nature of channeling and the different personalities involved.

• Oshara mentions the influence of Seth and the importance of understanding the multi-dimensional universe.





Dream State and Consciousness Exploration

• Oshara emphasizes the importance of exploring dreams and the unlimited reality they represent.

• Brian discusses the role of Buddhism in understanding higher realms and the Ghost Realm.

• Oshara talks about the freedom of consciousness and the need to broaden awareness beyond physical limitations.

• Brian mentions the vast complexity and organization of the spiritual realm and its impact on humanity.





Positive Influences and Spiritual Growth

• They discuss the role of enlightened beings in helping humanity through this transition.

• Brian mentions the vast plan evolving with the help of ETs and the importance of spiritual growth.

• Oshara talks about the integrity and purity of intention of these enlightened beings.

• Brian discusses the role of the mantids and Greys in carrying out the plan for humanity's spiritual growth.





Channeling and Seth's Continued Presence

• Oshara discusses the possibility of other people channeling Seth and the unique nature of each connection.

• Brian mentions the importance of recognizing Seth's continued presence and work beyond Jane Roberts.

• Oshara talks about the psychic bridge and the custom-made personality for each channel.

• Brian emphasizes the importance of understanding the unique message and purpose of each channeling session.





Thanks to April for the thumbnail.





Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos! https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Our Univesity Galacticus website is https://universitygalacticus.org/





Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click here for Playlists" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/





My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe





MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07





My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent





Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio