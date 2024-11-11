© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚠️ BREAKING: Tom Homan has been appointed by Trump to oversee America’s borders, including the Southern and Northern borders, maritime security, and aviation security.
He will be responsible for deporting undocumented immigrants to their countries of origin, and he has previously shown interest in policies allowing for families to be deported together.