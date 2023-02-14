Ammo Shortage in Ukraine, Mentally Ill America, A Shooting at MSU, Train Derailments

NATO held a press conference yesterday. On the docket: mass surveillance and the war in Ukraine. America’s mental health epidemic hits a new low. What is the root cause? Train derailments across America speak to a larger problem. Rebecca Terrell is joined by Daniel Natal for an analysis of these issues and all the news you need to know.





Later in the show Alex Newman speaks to Representative Brad Tschida to discuss why a constitutional convention is not the right solution to America’s problems, and Rebecca Terrell sits down with Lisa von Geldern of The John Birch Society. Watch the full interview here: https://thenewamerican.com/brad-tschida-a-con-con-is-not-the-right-tool-for-reining-in-government/





Also featured: President Tim Scott?, The Ohio chemical burn, Pete Buttigieg, and much more!





