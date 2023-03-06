J6 Political Prisoners at DC Gulag Leak Heart-Breaking Video from Inside Jail Praying & Singing National Anthem

J6 Political Prisoners at DC Gulag Leak Heart-Breaking Video from Inside Jail Praying and Singing National AnthemHere is the heart-breaking video that was leaked from inside the DC Gulag showing political prisoners praying and singing the National Anthem. Many of these men have now been in jail for over 770 days without trial.

This is a national disgrace.

Where are the courageous men and women to stand up against this tyranny?

