Wag The Dog + Weekend At Bernie's

Movie Subplot Twist vs. Escalation Towards WWIII?

* We are larping a high-tech movie with puppeted actors.

* Patriots are ending a belligerent occupation according to military rule of law.

* WW3 is what the bad guys intended, but good guys thwarted their plot (again).

* There are no more nukes.

* Joe is gone fishing; and so is Putin.

* Sometimes you can’t tell the people — you must show them.

* Enjoy the final act of this [Bidan] sh!tshow.





Reese Reports | 13 September 2024

https://rumble.com/v5eubel-major-escalation-towards-wwiii.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=66e4a43c5826041de113ca23