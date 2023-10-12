Israel Is Systematically Dismantling Palestine | MEP Billy Kelleher

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Irish MEP Billy Kelleher: "When people talk about the rule of law in Israel, let's be honest, there is no rule of law. It is consistently flouted international law, and we have done nothing, nothing to condemn. We haven't as much as sanctioned them in any way"
"So, when I talk about democracy, we should insist that there is no further occupation of the Palestinian state, that they should go back to the original borders as was proposed in the two-state solution. And Mr. Burrell, there is no two-state viable now because Israel is systematically dismantling the Palestinian state as we speak. And we are shamefully sitting on our hands all the time."
2023
🔗 Video Source: https://twitter.com/BillyKelleherEU/status/1635972527548686336
Mirrored - Just a Dude
