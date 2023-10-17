Covid vaccinations approved ILLEGALLY: European Medicines Agency revelations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MEP's asked questions of the EMA (European Medicines Agency), revealing that the EU illegally approved the use of Covid-19 vaccinations. FVD International director John Laughland discusses the revelations with MEP Marcel de Graaff, MEP Joachim Kuhs, and activist Willem Engel.
Read the letter for yourself:
https://marceldegraaff.nl/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Letter-suspension-marketing-authorizations-_231005_093400.pdf