Tom Renz | Best of The Tom Renz Show Replay: A Look at My Job & the Corruption of Our Justice System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A lot of people ask me what I do and how I fight. It is not a simple or short answer. I am an attorney; I go to court, write contracts, research and develop lawsuits, etc. I am a political commentator; I do the Tom Renz Show on America Out Loud Talk Radio, heard on the IHeart Radio Network, the Lawfare Show on Brighteon, and interviewed in many places regarding the knowledge I’ve acquired as an attorney and activist. I am a political activist; I educate lawmakers, work with the grassroots, and leverage my understanding of the laws and issues to advocate for freedom. And I am a businessman; I work to ensure I can fund lawsuits and activist work through any mechanism I can find, providing it can be done with honesty and integrity. #Lawfare #RenzLaw #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Justice #Corruptions #DOJ #Law #Freedom #Honesty #Integrity
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102