The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 262 - Killing In The Name ...

In this video i want to come back to the theme of PERSECUTION. When i
say persecution i’m referring to the persecution of God’s true people.
It’s called Killing In The Name of the Beast! That’s what it’s always
been. Let’s understand this from the start. ALL Killing is done in the
name of the BEAST! I’m not referring to the many and varied fringe
groups who have been bucking against the mainstream narrative for at
least the last 100 years. Jesus said in John 16:33, “I have told you
these things so that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will
have TRIBULATION. But take courage; I have overcome the world!” Jesus
said “YOU WILL HAVE TRIBULATION IN THE WORLD.” That is a promise from
God! Jesus is speaking to his people NOT to pagan unbelievers rebelling
against mainstream social norms. People have been persecuted for being
“Different” in all ages so this isn’t anything highly unusual. Just
being different will bring unwanted attention and animosity by the
majority. You don’t have to try hard!
