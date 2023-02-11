BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Commiefornia Insanity, Covid Lunacy, Plus Darren Beattie Talks Fedsurrection
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
770 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
51 views • 02/11/2023

There are so many awesome changes happening at The JD Rucker Show next week. On today's episode, I briefly talked about that before diving into the news.

Top 10 Questions a Covid Commission Should Probe About the United States’ Pandemic Response - https://thefederalist.com/2023/02/09/top-10-questions-a-covid-commission-should-probe-about-the-united-states-pandemic-response/

San Francisco Mulls Creating a Red-Light District - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/lincolnbrown/2023/02/09/san-francisco-mulls-creating-a-red-light-district-n1669450

Study: 50% of All Vaccinated Young Athletes Have Myocarditis - https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/study-50-of-all-vaccinated-young

Naomi Wolf: Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA Shot a War on Women, Human Fertility - https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-02-09-naomi-wolf-covid-vaccine-war-women-fertility.html

‘It Was a Mistake’ for Biden to Open Border Without Plan: Andrew Cuomo - https://www.theepochtimes.com/it-was-a-mistake-for-biden-to-open-border-without-plan-andrew-cuomo_5046395.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily

Push-Button Digital Tyranny: U.K. Introduces 'Britcoin' CBDC Project - https://dossier.substack.com/p/push-button-digital-tyranny-uk-introduces

Mo. Senate Votes to End Income Taxes on Gold and Silver, Hold Monetary Metals in Reserve - https://headlineusa.com/mo-senate-end-income-taxes-gold/

At the end, I'll be talking to Darren Beattie from Revolver News. He wrote the forward for a book about The January 6th Report, so we'll be discussing that and all the things surrounding the "Fedsurrection."

Keywords
insurrectionstickydarren beattiejanuary 6top storyrevolver newsthe jd rucker showlede
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy