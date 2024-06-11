America's F̶u̶n̶n̶i̶e̶s̶t̶ Hegemony Videos!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Download MP3: http://eugenicide.com/thisisyou.mp3
LYRICS:
You pay taxes
Coast to coast for
Illegal wars
Take a good look
In the mirror, you're all
A bunch of WHORES
You're the red, white, & blue
O the bloody things you do!
America, America
This is you!!!
You murdered millions
In Iraq &
Afghanistan...
...Syria,
Libya, Korea;
Vietnam...
We've HAD ENOUGH of you
(& your ZIONISM too!)
America, America...
This is YOU.
* "That's right America, you FUCKED UP baaad!
* "GOD has heard the blood of the innocents in Gaza, & also...
* "...those murdered by your domestic & international abortion, sterilization, & eugenics industries!
* "JUDGEMENT is just around the corner.
* "JESUS is coming (in Person or by proxy) & YOU'RE about to get YOURS!"
Underneath the rubble
Left by
All your bombs
Are little boys
And little girls
Dead beside their moms
O the red, white, & blue
And His Majesty's Jack too
You JEZEBEL WITCH
You're ISRAEL'S BITCH
You're RUN BY JEWS.
[repeat verse two]