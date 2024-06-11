America's F̶u̶n̶n̶i̶e̶s̶t̶ Hegemony Videos!

Download MP3: http://eugenicide.com/thisisyou.mp3

LYRICS:

You pay taxes

Coast to coast for

Illegal wars





Take a good look

In the mirror, you're all

A bunch of WHORES





You're the red, white, & blue

O the bloody things you do!

America, America

This is you!!!





You murdered millions

In Iraq &

Afghanistan...





...Syria,

Libya, Korea;

Vietnam...





We've HAD ENOUGH of you

(& your ZIONISM too!)

America, America...

This is YOU.





* "That's right America, you FUCKED UP baaad!





* "GOD has heard the blood of the innocents in Gaza, & also...





* "...those murdered by your domestic & international abortion, sterilization, & eugenics industries!





* "JUDGEMENT is just around the corner.





* "JESUS is coming (in Person or by proxy) & YOU'RE about to get YOURS!"





Underneath the rubble

Left by

All your bombs





Are little boys

And little girls

Dead beside their moms





O the red, white, & blue

And His Majesty's Jack too





You JEZEBEL WITCH

You're ISRAEL'S BITCH

You're RUN BY JEWS.





[repeat verse two]