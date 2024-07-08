Forgotten Declaration: Cause of the War for Independence Explained

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The American Revolution: What REALLY sparked the fight? This episode explores an almost totally forgotten declaration written by Thomas Jefferson and John Dickinson in 1775. The Declaration of the Causes and Necessity of Taking Up Arms is an incredibly important document revealing the colonists' motivations beyond what history books tell you.
Path to Liberty: July 8, 2024