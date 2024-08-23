CTP (S2E63, 20240831) Neighborliness (Community vs Communism) BTS/SP Video

CTP S2E63 NOTES ( listen (Sat Aug 31 2024 and thereafter) at:

http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E63) "Neighborliness (Biblical Community vs twisted Scriptures Communism)"

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript for full Show Notes (including related links) and Transcript Bonus

Neighborliness (Biblical Community vs twisted Scriptures Communism) and NO Tim (Defensive Coordinator sub-Coach, the Locker-room #TamponTim chief) #AWALZ "One Man's Socialism is [NOT] another Man's Neighborliness!" Stealing from your Neighbor is NOT Charity, it is theft and UnBiblical Communism ReDistribution.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: ??TBD??





Episode related pieces...

- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD

- https://TerrorStrikes.info/charity

- more TBD





"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Coffee affiliate 1: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Coffee affiliate 2: tinyurl.com/MonkeyCultCoffees (promocode: CTP10)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

(CTP S2E63 Audio: 35m 48s, Sat Aug 31 2024)





SNEAK-PEEK: The next several TLB pieces (planned going forward from July 27th) and correlating/corresponding CTP Shows already outlined, ready to go, in some cases actually already pre-recorded. Why mention such? Well, it means I can add this COMING SOON (and/or recently dropped) addition/section to the Show Notes...

July 27 - S2E58: Self-Sufficiency?

August 3 - S2E59: Who is Baby-Sitting Whom?

August 10 - S2E60: #PrinciplesNotPersonalities

August 17 - S2E61: Democrats (aka: #Fascicrats) Hate

August 24 - S2E62: Finding the Sweet Spot

August 31 - S2E63: Neighborliness

September 7 - S2E64: Charity (Neighborliness, part 2)





some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit





In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.