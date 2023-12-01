© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionism and the Creation of Israel - Reese Report, Oct 17, 2023
https://gregreese.substack.com/
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
https://reesereport.com/#donate
--
Adding:
Galatians 3:16
New International Version
16 The promises were spoken to Abraham and to his seed. Scripture does not say “and to seeds,” meaning many people, but “and to your seed,”[a] meaning one person, who is Christ.
--
The land of Abraham, seems to be for Christians, those who are one with Jesus Christ.