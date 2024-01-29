White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1856 - Donnie Smith - Report on the crime after Donnie died

The three suspects were fighting with shoppers inside the Kroger on South High Street, when they were told to leave by security. The three then waited outside for Donald to come out. When he did, they attacked him, knocking him to the ground. They then punched, stomped, and kicked him as he laid unconscious, laughing as they did so. Donald was transported to the hospital, where brain surgery was attempted. He died December 18, 2023, leaving behind a wife and 3 kids.