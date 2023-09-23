Bill Gates Pumps Millions Into Legalizing Pedophilia ‘Kids Are Sexual Beings’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
Sep 22, 2023
Globalist billionaire Bill Gates has been exposed pumping tens of millions of dollars into the campaign to remove the age of consent around the world, arguing that children are “sexual beings”, and essentially making young children fair game at the hands of pedophiles.
Pedophiles regardless of who they are need to be punished in the harshest way. He loved to travel to Epstein's Island. One of the most evil men on earth is Bill Gates.
Source: https://thepeoplesvoice.tv
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/57xWzeK7sQmy/