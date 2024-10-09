Detained Jeremy Loffredo of Grayzone, visits highly sensitive Israeli military & intelligence sites hit by Iranian missiles - detained after this video

It’s been well over 24 hours since 'The Grayzone’s' Jeremy Lofredo was among four journalists beaten, kidnapped, blindfolded, detained, and sent to an Israeli military base.

The other 3 have been released. He remains in Israeli custody. His phone has been seized.

Newest update from Aaron Mate an hour ago, 10/10:

According to Israel’s

@ynetnews https://www.ynetnews.com/article/ryjxg00b1je

Israel is charging US journalist Jeremy Loffredo with “aiding the enemy during wartime and providing information to the enemy” for reporting on the Israeli military targets hit by Iran earlier this month.

Israel is detaining and prosecuting an American journalist for doing journalism. Will his media colleagues defend him?

(Spoiler: we find out that the the Iranian missile missed the Mossad HQ by less than 1000 feet)

This Video Description:

On the ground investigating Iran's strikes on Israel

The Grayzone's Jeremy Loffredo visits highly sensitive Israeli military and intelligence sites hit by Iranian missiles, from the Nevatim Airbase in the Negev to the Mossad HQ in Tel Aviv, and documents the state's attempts to cover up the damage it suffered.



Loffredo also encounters non-Jewish citizens of Israel denied bomb shelter access, and clear evidence that Israel's own citizens have been transformed into human shields.

