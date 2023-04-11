The POWER of truth (God)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In these difficult times it is beneficial for the soul to be reminded of who is REALLY in control. The most high Holy God of the Bible has a plan and it will be fulfilled. Hold on to the truth of Jesus and stand in faith in His name only and display said faith within the works of your life and God's word says you will be saved.