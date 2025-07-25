FDA SOUNDS THE ALARM ON SSRIS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week, new FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary hosted an open panel to address the dangers of SSRI medications, particularly for pregnant women, featuring several esteemed physicians who have previously appeared on The HighWire. Hear how the FDA is now pushing for black box warnings on these widely prescribed drugs and calling for radical transparency to ensure doctors can provide true informed consent to their patients.
#SSRI #InformedConsent #PregnancyHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #MartyMakary #FDA