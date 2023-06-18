BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Father's Day Message to All Single Dads, The Trials and Tribulations
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
14 views • 06/18/2023

Father's Day Message to All Single Dads, The Trials and Tribulations


vid notes,

Hand out sheriff

CS line payments

DV line

Victim assisst


Del Mar fair Homebrew

pomegramate mead


dealing with nannys, striper to religious freak


social duties,

going to library

author

pta meetings

stage mom, never in coat room

karate,

dance,

soccer,

baseball, leave on pledge, prayers

camping,

no sleep overs for daughter, pedophile


harley to school, screaming eagles

suv’’s


dating woes, baby sitter, costs



leaving RSP

gamble move here,

everybody hates chris



death penalty


