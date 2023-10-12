Hannes & Miel Noir : Revolution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vocals: Hannes & Marcel P.
Guitars: Sam
Other instruments: Marcel P.
Music & lyrics: Marcel P.
Video by T.M.
This song was written and recorded in 2022. It was inspired by the pro-freedom rallies in Germany during the times of the unconstitutional Covid-regime. Originally intended for Hannes and his former duet partner XN, it morphed into a collaboration with Miel Noir. Thanks to Hannes for inviting me to join as a partner among his numerous genre-crossing collaborative efforts! This song is dedicated to those who stood up against neo-communist totalitarianism.
Marcel P.