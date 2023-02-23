Here’s How Experiencing Depression Can Change Your Perspective

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here's how depression can change the way you see the world:
In this video, Holly Barker, Ph.D., a Stafford Fox Centenary Fellow of Rare Cancer Biology and Genomics, shares how experiencing depression has changed her perception and approach towards people going through the same struggle. 👇
According to Holly, going through depression helped her see the importance of seeing things with a little more empathy, because a little empathy towards people with depression can go a long way! 🙌
heck out the website in my profile to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C