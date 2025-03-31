BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fighting for medical freedom special Pt 8 ~ Vaccination # immunity ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
5 months ago

In today's discussion we will talk on the issues with the fact that natural immunity will always trump vaccinations All the time. We will talk about the lies that vaccines were the saviors of a false world where polio, measles, small pox, and so on; were putting the human world on the brink of extinction. In addition, I said false world, because the diseases including childhood diseases were not killing anyone. Finally, we will be sharing episode 8 of the (The Truth About Vaccines present Remedy).



References:

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/



