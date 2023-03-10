BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nicole interviews the Chairperson of the Michigan Republican Party, Kristina Karamo: In Michigan, the influence of the Chinese Communist Party is a massive issue
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 03/10/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2aojdz3e18

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Nicole interviews the Chairperson of the Michigan Republican Party, Kristina Karamo (GETTR: @MIGOP): In Michigan, the influence of the Chinese Communist Party is a massive issue. The issue is not China or the Chinese people, it's the CCP. We must sound the alarm, impose regulations, and fight back, not allow the CCP to take over key aspects of our basic infrastructure industries: food, elections, and transportation.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 妮可采访密歇根州共和党主席克里斯蒂娜·卡拉莫（GETTR: @MIGOP）：在密歇根州，中共的渗透是巨大的问题。问题不是中国和中国人民，而是中国共产党。我们必须敲响警钟，施加监管，进行反击，不能让中共占据我们基础产业中的关键领域：食品、选举、交通。


