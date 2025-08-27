Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 27, 2025 – AI advances, Lutnick’s economic SHAKEDOWN of corporations, plus space rocks and comets with Randall Carlson

- Introduction and Interview Teaser (0:00)

- AI Engine Enoch and Its Capabilities (1:21)

- Advancements in AI and Machine Learning (3:40)

- Impact of AI on Employment and Efficiency (13:19)

- Challenges in AI Implementation and Data Management (16:02)

- Demonstration of AI Capabilities (20:20)

- AI in Journalism and Content Creation (30:34)

- Critique of Mainstream AI Engines (30:50)

- AI and Ethical Concerns (36:53)

- Future of AI and Its Implications (48:40)

- Lucknick's Alleged Shakedown of Intel and Democrats' Money Laundering (57:44)

- Trump and Lucknick's Tactics and Midterm Election Outlook (1:20:08)

- Critique of Patent System and Big Pharma (1:22:17)

- Lucknick's Involvement in Defense Sector and Concentration of Power (1:30:03)

- Randall Carlson's Interview and Three Eye Atlas Space Rock (1:33:59)

- Historical Evidence and Ancient Myths (2:24:09)

- AI-Generated Images of Biblical Trumpets (2:25:01)

- Randall Carlson's Research on Ancient Catastrophes (2:31:10)

- The Role of Comets in Human History and Mythology (2:31:26)

- The Impact of Celestial Events on Human Civilization (2:33:02)

- Extreme Rainfall and Glacial Melting (2:33:22)

- Impact of Oceanic Impacts on Climate (2:36:13)

- Historical Evidence of Tsunamis (2:38:08)

- Extraterrestrial Objects and Their Impact (2:40:29)

- Advanced Civilizations and Energy Sources (2:46:03)

- Challenging Archeological Narratives (2:46:19)

- Historical Progress and Advanced Civilizations (2:49:19)

- The Role of Plasma Energy in Civilization (2:51:53)

- Randall Carlson's Podcast and Website (2:53:22)

- Future Collaboration and Final Thoughts (2:59:36)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/