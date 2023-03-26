© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Rarely Enter The Home Of Your Neighbor.
Proverbs 25:17 (NIV).
17) Seldom set foot in your neighbor’s house—
too much of you, and they will hate you.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The previous verse may also foreshadow this one.
Here are two examples of this common proverb.
Absence Makes the Heart Grow Fonder.
Anonymous.
Guests, like fish, begin to smell after three days.
Benjamin Franklin.
