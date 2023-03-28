DEAD BODIES ARE EVERYWHERE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane welcomes Edward Dowd, former Blackrock analyst who reviews the unmistakable proof of increased deaths from the C19 shots in all-cause mortality across the U.S. and the world after a reported 2/3 of the population has taken the bioweapon shots. There is no denying the mass genocide operation underway. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.
The Banks are COLLAPSING! Keep your retirement SAFE with GOLDCO, Use THIS link to get up to $10k in FREE SILVER: Https://goldco.com/drjaneruby
HIGH QUALITY Magnesium that is NECESARY For Sleep and To Relieve Stress: https://magbreakthrough.com/ruby