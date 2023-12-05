BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Mike Yeadon's censored address to the Members of UK Parliament (Dec 4, 2023)
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
1443 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
852 views • 12/05/2023

Dr. Mike Yeadon wrote on his channel: This is my censored speech for use in Andrew Bridgen’s event.

There must have been two technical errors, because they had my recording several days ago & the confirmed that playbook was working.

Peter McCullough was intending to present by video link, eg Zoom.

It’s not believable that both link & local playback failed.

I do not believe.


Why didn’t they want me to speak?


I’m the only one who says:

1. There’s been no pandemic, no medial emergency. Therefore rushing a novel technology “vaccine” at the public was malign. All the “countermeasures” also had malign intentions.

2. The alleged vaccines were toxic by design, not accidental. Intentionally harmful.

3. I outlined the obvious endgame.


That’s why I am unwelcome everywhere.


Best wishes

Mike


Source: https://t.me/s/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel


https://rumble.com/v3zq2jj-mike-yeadon-address-to-parliamentary-special-meeting-4122023.html

Keywords
current eventspoliticscorruptionvaccineparliamentukgenocidegovernmentpandemicdepopulationaddresscovidplandemicmike yeadonandrew bridgen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy