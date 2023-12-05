Dr. Mike Yeadon's censored address to the Members of UK Parliament (Dec 4, 2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Mike Yeadon wrote on his channel: This is my censored speech for use in Andrew Bridgen’s event.
There must have been two technical errors, because they had my recording several days ago & the confirmed that playbook was working.
Peter McCullough was intending to present by video link, eg Zoom.
It’s not believable that both link & local playback failed.
I do not believe.
Why didn’t they want me to speak?
I’m the only one who says:
1. There’s been no pandemic, no medial emergency. Therefore rushing a novel technology “vaccine” at the public was malign. All the “countermeasures” also had malign intentions.
2. The alleged vaccines were toxic by design, not accidental. Intentionally harmful.
3. I outlined the obvious endgame.
That’s why I am unwelcome everywhere.
Best wishes
Mike
Source: https://t.me/s/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel
https://rumble.com/v3zq2jj-mike-yeadon-address-to-parliamentary-special-meeting-4122023.html