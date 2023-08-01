How about what is going on in Long Beach Califorenia ? My home town. Born there, went to school 1-12 there - still have friends there.. Holly Molly . Is this the real thing or just another drill ?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I would say for Jim Willie to comment on this tells me this is real. Also - don't forget it the flower season here in Medellin Colombia. They are currently having a Flower Festival. You can come down and stay in our Air B n B - listed in the town of Sabeneta as the Nature Lodge and stay with us in our 5 star Rustic B n B. Oh yes - why not ?