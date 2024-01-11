Create New Account
Israel Gaza War Kibbutz Kfar Aza - What happened on October 7th walk-through with Mike Pence aliyahreturncenter
Published 2 months ago

Israel Gaza War Kibbutz Kfar Aza - What happened on October 7th walk-through with Mike Pence aliyahreturncenter

Aliyah Return Center

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GBmQOR41iE


Kibbutz Azza - What happened on October 7th: walk-through with Mike Pence & Chaim Malespin


Keywords
palestineforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

