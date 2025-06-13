Morning Manna - June 13, 2025 - Faith Friday - The Faith of Mary, the mother of Jesus

In today’s Faith Friday edition, we explore the powerful and humble faith of Mary, the mother of Jesus. Through the angel Gabriel’s startling message and her courageous response, Mary becomes a model of obedience and trust in God’s divine plan. Rick and Doc unpack how Mary's “yes” to God exemplifies the heart posture of true discipleship: yielding to the Lord, even when the cost is great and the future is unknown.





This episode calls believers to examine their own willingness to surrender to God’s purposes. Mary’s faith wasn't passive—it was brave, active, and anchored in relationship with her Creator. This is a timely reminder that great faith often begins with quiet submission and reverent fear of the Lord.