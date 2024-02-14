Schwab : "We have to be prepared for a world where we see a fusion of our physical, our digital and our biological dimensions."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"We have to be prepared for a world where we see a fusion of our physical, our digital and our biological dimensions."
Speaking at the annual globalist conference formerly known as the World Government Summit, Klaus Schwab touts the arrival of the "fourth industrial revolution".
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia