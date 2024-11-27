Ep. 1783: Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Crusade

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've narrated this article & presented my commentary:
* Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Crusade: Activate Armageddon and Build the Third Temple in Jerusalem
https://www-guyboulianne-info.translate.goog/2024/11/22/la-croisade-de-trump-et-de-son-secretaire-a-la-defense-pete-hegseth-activer-larmaguedon-et-construire-le-troisieme-temple-de-jerusalem/?_x_tr_sl=fr&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-US
Music Credit by Raiwin "Rock Intro"
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast
#Trump2024 #PeteHegseth #MiddleEast #Nullification2024 #DemoniacResistance