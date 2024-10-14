Richard McGregor's footage

Notable for both his interviews conducted with various survivors en route to Ground Zero and his impeccable timing in panning toward Tower 1 just before it starts collapsing.





-------





From original poster:





This is 15 minutes from the original 58 minute video that my husband Richard McGregor recorded on that terrible day; 9/11/01. He started the video from our roof which is across the street from Houston St. He then walked downtown past Canal Street to continue his video recording of the 9/11 disaster. He recorded interviews with several men and some of them were covered in dust. He videotaped the North Tower going down while standing with others in Foley Square. He then walked further downtown and as he was crossing a street you hear him cough and then he walks over to a husband and wife; Glayton Patterson and Elsa Rensaa. They were friends of Rick McGregor aka Rick Luanda. As he kept walking further you see his face in the video [@ 13:54]. He then walked to Broadway and then over to Duane and Hudson St. where he ran out of video. He died on January 6, 2014 of Metastatic Esophageal Cancer. Five years later I, Randi Harrison McGregor signed-up for the 9/11 Memorial Fund. I now include this: a few days later Rick and I walked downtown. We went to Maiden Lane and stood there right across from Broadway where we and others could see the disaster area. Everywhere we walked in that area was covered in dust. The Federal Government said it was okay for people to go down there. That's how we got to go there.

