Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"THE COVID PANDEMIC FROM ANOTHER PERSPECTIVE" - Shortfilm
channel image
andreash
52 Subscribers
238 views
Published 25 days ago

SHOW THIS TO YOUR CHILDREN SO THEY LEARN FROM OUR MISTAKES.
Shortfilm by C.Strandevall 

Source: https://rumble.com/v4aj3ho-the-covid-pandemic-from-another-perspective.html 

Keywords
healthpropagandaprotect your childrencovidshortfilmceciliastrandevall

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket