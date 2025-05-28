Let There Be Light! SunPowerLED Forbidden Tech Show

In this episode of Forbidden Tech, we are honored to have the CEO and creator of SunPowerLED Light Therapy (sunpowerled.com), Tom Kerber.





A self-employed Electrical Engineering Product developer with decades of experience under his belt, he was challenged to find a solution after suffering a series of tragic life-changing events. His journey after 15 years has divinely led him to a pilless solution that can only be described as miraculous.





We discuss the revolutionary health benefits of red light therapy built on over decades of documented studies. Tom describes his innovation that gives his technology the edge in swift recovery, and showcases the handheld ‘SuperPalm’ and ‘Transcranial PBM Helmet’.





https://sunpowerled.com/





