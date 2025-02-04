BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
You’ve been lied to.. - Dr Eric Berg
141 views • 7 months ago

https://drericberg.com/ 

The worst health advice: 1. People can get all their nutrition from food. Getting enough nutrients such as vitamin D, potassium, and magnesium from food is almost impossible. Many people consume refined carbs and sugar, which deplete them of vital nutrients. Supplements are often the only way to compensate. 2. Take more calcium to prevent osteoporosis. Normal blood calcium levels do not prevent bone loss. Osteoporosis usually occurs when you age and hormones like estrogen and testosterone decrease. 3. Always use sunblock. Sunblock became very popular when sun exposure was linked to cancer. But you need sun to get enough vitamin D, which is vital for your immune system. 4. Snack frequently to avoid overeating. Snacking raises insulin, creating a high blood sugar situation. This keeps you hungry and will not prevent overeating. 5. Sugar in moderation is fine. Sugar and carb consumption, even in moderation, stops you from tapping into your fat reserve. 6. Avoid saturated fats. Saturated fat does not clog your arteries. High-carb diets create a much more significant risk for heart problems. 7. Whole grains are heart-healthy. Whole grains trigger blood sugar. Most products that contain whole grains also contain refined grains and fillers like maltodextrin and modified food starch. Whole grains contain phytates, which block the absorption of key nutrients, and gluten, which irritates the gut. 8. Avoid red meat Grass-fed, grass-finished red meat is the healthiest food you can eat! 9. Our brains need sugar and carbs. Your brain can also run on ketones, which will prevent brain fog and increase cognitive function. 10. Restrict salt for high blood pressure. Rather than avoiding salt, focus on eliminating junk food from the diet and increasing vitamin D and potassium. 11. All calories are equal. The body does not treat all calories equally. Instead of creating a calorie deficit to lose weight, create a carbohydrate calorie deficit. This forces the body to burn fat as an alternative fuel source.

https://www.cebm.ox.ac.uk/news/news-archive-1/cebm-response-201csaturated-fat-does-not-clog-the-arteries-coronary-heart-disease-is-a-chronic-inflammatory-condition-the-risk-of-which-can-be-effectively-reduced-from-healthy-lifestyle-interventions201d


healthfooddr eric berg
